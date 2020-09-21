Canford Cliffs stabilisation works begin after landslips Published duration 43 minutes ago

image copyright Borough of Poole image caption A section of Canford Cliffs, below Cliff Drive, eroded and slid halfway down the cliff in February 2017

Work has begun to stabilise cliffs above a beach in Dorset following two landslips.

A section of Poole's Canford Cliffs, below Cliff Drive, eroded and slid halfway down the cliff face as a result of bad weather in February 2017.

There was a subsequent slip adjacent to the area in December 2019 and January 2020, Borough of Poole Council said.

The work involves drilling 15m (49ft) long soil nails into the cliff face and is expected to last up to nine months.

The nails would be covered with a mesh and "erosion-protection" matting by contractor CAN Geotechnical, the council added.

image copyright Getty Images image caption The site is home to Dartford warblers and sand lizards

The cliffs are designated a Site of Nature Conservation Interest due to "nationally rare" maritime heath, sand lizards and Dartford warbler birds.

The council said surveys had "ensured disturbance to wildlife is kept to a minimum", while reptile fencing was put up in 2018 to "exclude them from working areas".

A section of Cliff Drive will be closed to vehicles, with on-road parking also suspended.

Access will be maintained for residents, visitors, emergency services, refuse collections and construction vehicles.

image copyright Borough of Poole Council image caption Work has already been carried out to assess the site of the landslips

Pedestrian access to Cliff Drive will also be maintained but the zig-zag path to the beach will be closed. Access will be available via Flaghead Chine and Canford Cliffs Chine pathways.

The rebuilding work was part of a £9.5m scheme to regenerate the seafront and had been due to start in September 2018.