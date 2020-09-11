Adrian Cordery guilty of raping girl in Dorchester school field Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Dorset Police image caption Adrian Cordery was described as a "monster" by police

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl at knifepoint on a school playing field has been convicted of his crime by a jury.

Adrian Cordery, 32, had been Christmas shopping in Dorchester on 5 December when he spotted the girl walking home and started following her.

He went on to threaten her with a knife before taking her to the grounds of St Osmund's Middle School.

Cordery was found guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court of one count of rape.

image copyright Google image caption The 15-year-old victim was attacked on a field at St Osmund's Middle School

The defendant, who was also convicted of threatening the girl with a knife, will be sentenced at the same court on 3 November.

Police had scoured CCTV of the area, and Cordery's image was recognised by a police officer who had been to school with him years earlier. DNA tests then conclusively proved that Cordery was the attacker.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour, who led the investigation, said: "It was a random attack. It has had a massive impact on the victim.

"I can only described [Cordery] as a monster."