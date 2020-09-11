BBC News

Adrian Cordery guilty of raping girl in Dorchester school field

image captionAdrian Cordery was described as a "monster" by police
A man who raped a 15-year-old girl at knifepoint on a school playing field has been convicted of his crime by a jury.
Adrian Cordery, 32, had been Christmas shopping in Dorchester on 5 December when he spotted the girl walking home and started following her.
He went on to threaten her with a knife before taking her to the grounds of St Osmund's Middle School.
Cordery was found guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court of one count of rape.
image captionThe 15-year-old victim was attacked on a field at St Osmund's Middle School
The defendant, who was also convicted of threatening the girl with a knife, will be sentenced at the same court on 3 November.
Cordery, of Dorchester, had previously pleaded guilty to rape but later changed his plea, resulting in a two-week trial.
Police had scoured CCTV of the area, and Cordery's image was recognised by a police officer who had been to school with him years earlier. DNA tests then conclusively proved that Cordery was the attacker.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, who led the investigation, said: "It was a random attack. It has had a massive impact on the victim.
"I can only described [Cordery] as a monster."

