Woman raped near Weymouth playing fields Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Officers are at the scene and a cordon is in place near The Marsh playing fields

An area near playing fields has been cordoned off after a woman was raped.

Officers were called to Dennis Road in Weymouth, Dorset, just after 02:00 BST following reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Dorset Police said its investigation was "at an early stage" and it was trying "to ascertain what occurred and to get a full account" from the victim.