Dorset schools hit by coronavirus days after reopening Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption St Mark's School in Swanage will remain shut for two weeks

A number of schools in Dorset have been affected by staff or pupils testing positive for Covid-19.

St Mark's Primary School in Swanage said it would be closed for two weeks after a member of staff contracted coronavirus.

The Gryphon School in Sherborne and Yewstock School in Sturminster Newton also reported confirmed cases.

Most schools in the Dorset Council area reopened on Monday following the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

St Marks school said the staff member who had tested positive had been in the building before the children returned. Several other staff are isolating for 14 days.

Head teacher Sally Craig said: "I would like to reassure our parents we have been working closely with Public Health England and Dorset Council to make sure this is managed appropriately.

"We will be making arrangements so pupils can carry out work at home so that they can continue their learning."

'Reassure people'

Staff and students at the Gryphon School who had been in close contact with a Year 13 student who tested positive have been identified and advised to self-isolate.

Yewstock School also confirmed a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 and the school was closed for deep cleaning.

Sam Crowe, director of public health for Dorset Council, said: "We would like to reassure people living and working in Dorset that while we do expect to see more cases in the weeks and months ahead, we have robust mechanisms in place to contain the infection and protect the health of the local community."

Figures released on Tuesday show the latest total number of cases of Covid-19 as 1,656 in Dorset - a rise of 21 since Monday.