Base jumper rescued from Dorset radio transmitter

image copyright Yeovil Fire Station image caption The base jumper got stuck on a pylon in the Rampisham Down area of Dorset

A base jumper has been rescued after getting stuck on a radio transmitter.

It happened at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday in Rampisham Down - a chalk hill in the Dorset Downs known for its many BBC World Service transmitter pylons.

Crews isolated the transmitters before a technical rescue team released and lowered the person to safety, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said.

The jumper was then taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Base jumping is the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects, using a parachute to descend to the ground.

image copyright Andrew Smith image caption Rampisham Down housed one of the main BBC World Service in Europe transmitters until it was shut in 2011

image copyright AFP image caption Fire crews had to release and lower the base jumper to safety

image copyright Yeovil Fire Station image caption The rescued jumper was taken to hospital but is not thought to have been injured