Base jumper rescued from Dorset radio transmitter
A base jumper has been rescued after getting stuck on a radio transmitter.
It happened at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday in Rampisham Down - a chalk hill in the Dorset Downs known for its many BBC World Service transmitter pylons.
Crews isolated the transmitters before a technical rescue team released and lowered the person to safety, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said.
The jumper was then taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Base jumping is the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects, using a parachute to descend to the ground.