Base jumper rescued from Dorset radio transmitter

image copyrightYeovil Fire Station
image captionThe base jumper got stuck on a pylon in the Rampisham Down area of Dorset
A base jumper has been rescued after getting stuck on a radio transmitter.
It happened at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday in Rampisham Down - a chalk hill in the Dorset Downs known for its many BBC World Service transmitter pylons.
Crews isolated the transmitters before a technical rescue team released and lowered the person to safety, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said.
The jumper was then taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Base jumping is the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects, using a parachute to descend to the ground.
image copyrightAndrew Smith
image captionRampisham Down housed one of the main BBC World Service in Europe transmitters until it was shut in 2011
image copyrightAFP
image captionFire crews had to release and lower the base jumper to safety
image copyrightYeovil Fire Station
image captionThe rescued jumper was taken to hospital but is not thought to have been injured

