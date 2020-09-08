Swanage school closes after positive coronavirus test Published duration 44 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The school closed to pupils after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19

A primary school has closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

St Marks CE Primary School in Swanage, Dorset, said it had "no option but to close" after the staff member was in the school before pupils returned.

It said several other employees have been asked to isolate for 14 days following Public Health England advice.

The school said no children had been "exposed to or had come into contact" with the person who tested positive.

It hopes to reopen on Monday 21 September

Head teacher Sally Craig said arrangements were being made so pupils "can carry out work at home so that they can continue their learning".

Sam Crowe, director of public health for Dorset and BCP councils, said the local authority expected to "see more cases in the weeks and months ahead" and had "robust mechanisms in place to contain the infection".

"Public Health England and the school have completed a risk assessment, and we are taking all necessary measures to make sure we minimise the risk of any transmission in the school," he said.