Carole Packman murder: Russell Causley granted parole By Toby Wadey

BBC News Online Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Causley has never revealed the whereabouts of his wife Carole Packman's body

A man who murdered his wife is set to be freed from prison despite never revealing the whereabouts of her body.

Russell Causley killed Carole Packman in 1985 but evaded justice for a decade after faking his own death as part of an elaborate insurance scam.

Causley, 78, has changed his account of the Bournemouth murder multiple times.

Neil Gillingham, his grandson, said he felt like Causley was "laughing at us" and that "the sense of injustice is absolutely huge".

Causley, who has been eligible to be considered for parole since 2012, is expected to be released from prison in 28 days.

image caption Neil Gillingham said he believes his grandfather is still "wicked and arrogant"

Mr Gillingham, 30, who has spent most of his adult life challenging Causley's bids for release, told the BBC his family had been left distraught by the decision.

"I've put so much faith in the justice system and it's failed us," he said.

"The injustice is absolutely huge. Where is my grandmother? Where is the justice?

"He's just laughing us. He's thinking 'I murdered Carole and now I've got my freedom'.

"He won, we lost. That's the bottom line."

A Parole Board spokesman said: "The panel carefully examined a whole range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as understood the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"The Parole Board has a huge amount of sympathy for families of victims who have never been found and appreciates the pain and anguish this causes.

"The panel is, however, bound by law to focus solely on whether an offender's continued detention is necessary for the protection of the public."

What happened to Carole Packman?

image copyright Family handout image caption Carole Packman disappeared in 1985

Aviation engineer Causley moved his lover Patricia Causley - whose surname he took after they had an affair while he was married to Mrs Packman - into the family home on Ipswich Road, Bournemouth, in 1984.

The day before her disappearance in 1985, Mrs Packman - then aged 40 - had visited a solicitor to inquire about a divorce.

She was later reported missing by their teenage daughter Samantha, who had witnessed Causley physically and psychologically abusing her mother.

However, Dorset Police reported that Mrs Packman had turned up at a police station to say she was safe and to stop searching for her.

Detectives involved in the case have since admitted the force made a "major mistake" by not making basic identity checks and now believe the woman at the police station was not Mrs Packman.

The case was then closed for nearly a decade, when Causley was caught trying to claim £790,000 in life insurance in 1993 after faking his own death on a boating trip

He was convicted of murder in 1996 before the conviction was quashed in 2003. A retrial the following year found him guilty again and he was jailed for life.