Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paul Gascoigne, known as Gazza, said the burglary had left him feeling "worried"

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has said he is "heartbroken" after thieves stole £140,000 of jewellery and "sentimental" items.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the 53-year-old said the burglary happened at his flat in Poole, Dorset.

Among the items stolen were his first championship medal, a diamond watch and a gold cigar cutter given to him by his late father.

However, they also took some fillet steaks he had left out to defrost.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Among the items stolen were his first championship medal, which he won during his time at Rangers

"When they took my fillet steaks, it's incredible - I try and laugh about it," he told Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

However, he said the break-in had also left him feeling "worried".

"Now when I go out, every time I go back home I start worrying and think that the door's going to be open," he said.

"It is heartbreaking. When you see people getting robbed, you know, you never really think about it until it happens to yourself.

"Now that I'm talking about it, it's really hitting me you know."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption During his 19-year football career Gascoigne played for Newcastle, Tottenham and Middlesbrough

Describing more about the stolen items that had been gifts from his father, he said: "This certain stuff that I kept... I was really close to my dad and he gave us them, so for it to get stolen... you know, I don't mind the other stuff but the sentimental stuff, it meant a hell of a lot to us.

"Stupid things that don't even mean anything to them [the thieves]."

Morgan apologised to Gascoigne during the interview for tweeting a picture on 31 August that is thought to have led to the burglary that day.

He took a snap of Gascoigne in the audience of his talk show Life Stories, featuring ex-footballer and actor Vinnie Jones, which Gascoigne said he felt had alerted burglars to the fact he was not home.

"I'm very sorry Paul if this has inadvertently put you in this position," Morgan said.

He also said he would buy him a dozen fillet steaks.

Gascoigne said police were investigating and had been "really good and helpful", and taken fingerprints and photographs at the scene.

Dorset Police has been contacted by the BBC.