Woman raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens park
- 6 September 2020
A woman in her 20s was raped near to public toilets in a park, police have said.
Dorset Police said she was attacked in Bournemouth Lower Gardens.
It took place in the early hours of Saturday and a cordon has been set up while the area is examined.
Det Insp Christijan Boyle said police want to speak to a man who rode past the scene on a bike at about 01:50 BST who "may have important information".