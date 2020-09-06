Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the woman was near the public toilets when she was attacked

A woman in her 20s was raped near to public toilets in a park, police have said.

Dorset Police said she was attacked in Bournemouth Lower Gardens.

It took place in the early hours of Saturday and a cordon has been set up while the area is examined.

Det Insp Christijan Boyle said police want to speak to a man who rode past the scene on a bike at about 01:50 BST who "may have important information".