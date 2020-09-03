Image copyright NCA Image caption The barber blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for resorting to drug trafficking

A barber from Dorset said he tried to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £300,000 in suitcases after "work dried up" due to the pandemic.

Jhonatan Martins Kirchhoff was questioned by the National Crime Agency (NCA) after returning from Brazil.

He was jailed for five years and four months after pleading guilty to the importation of controlled drugs.

The NCA said Kirchhoff's conviction should "act as a warning" to those who think drug trafficking is "easy money".

Kirchhoff, 22, of Commercial Road, Bournemouth, was stopped by Border Force officials on 1 July after he landed at Heathrow Airport from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The NCA said: "A search of one of his suitcases revealed a sticky substance that tested positive for cocaine.

"When officers searched a second suitcase they found a concealment at the top and bottom of the case where further amounts of cocaine had been stashed."

At first he denied knowledge of the drugs and claimed he had bought the luggage at Primark.

He later confessed to NCA investigators that he had been given the suitcases in Brazil to bring back to Bournemouth.

According to the NCA, Kirchhoff said he had turned to drug-smuggling "after work dried up because of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The NCA added that, once cut and sold on the streets, the cocaine would have been worth more than £300,000.

Kirchhoff was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on 27 August.