Image copyright Google Image caption The secondary school has more than 1,800 pupils with 450 in its sixth form

Pupils at a secondary school in Dorset will have to wear face masks at all times when they return next week.

Twynham School in Christchurch said the rule would apply to students in all settings, including classrooms.

Head teacher Jy Taylor said the school had a duty of care to keep pupils, their families and staff safe, but admitted to concerns about students' ability to communicate.

Some parents say it will make it harder to get their children back to school.

Current government guidance is that secondary pupils have to wear face coverings in school corridors in local lockdown areas of England, after a policy U-turn.

Head teachers have also been given "flexibility" to introduce masks in their schools, but official guidance is that pupils do not have to wear face coverings in the classroom.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, told the BBC her 12-year-old son who attends Twynham School does not want to go in if he has to wear a face covering in class.

"He's a teenager, he loses everything, what sanctions will there be if he loses his mask?" she said.

She said she thought it was a good idea for pupils at the school to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas but not during lessons.

"Most of these kids have been hanging out together all the time since they've been allowed," she said.

"That kid he's got to sit next to in class - we've probably been with them about 20 times already."

In a letter to parents, Mr Taylor said: "A positive case within the school community is likely to lead to groups of students needing to self-isolate for a period of time and possibly year groups, or even the whole school being forced into partial or full-closure.

"Students have already missed too much of their education and we should do all that we can to keep our school open to all students."

He added that while it was unlikely children would become seriously ill with Covid-19, "my concern is for parents, grandparents and our staff who are in daily contact with our children".