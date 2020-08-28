Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Daniel Williams was an "incredible loving person", his family said

A family has paid tribute to a "fantastic father" who was one of two car drivers killed in a crash.

A BMW 114i and a Skoda Fabia collided at 20:00 BST on 18 April near the Kingston Lacy estate on Blandford Road, Wimborne.

The Skoda driver, Daniel Williams, 40, from St Leonards, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a woman in her 50s from Warminster, Wiltshire.

Police have renewed their appeal for dashcam footage of the two vehicles.

In a statement, Mr Williams' family said: "Daniel was the most incredible loving person and a fantastic father to his young children who he loved dearly.

"He did all he could to make others happy and would always put himself out to help others."