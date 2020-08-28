Dorset

Wimborne crash victim was 'fantastic loving father'

  • 28 August 2020
Daniel Williams Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Daniel Williams was an "incredible loving person", his family said

A family has paid tribute to a "fantastic father" who was one of two car drivers killed in a crash.

A BMW 114i and a Skoda Fabia collided at 20:00 BST on 18 April near the Kingston Lacy estate on Blandford Road, Wimborne.

The Skoda driver, Daniel Williams, 40, from St Leonards, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a woman in her 50s from Warminster, Wiltshire.

Police have renewed their appeal for dashcam footage of the two vehicles.

In a statement, Mr Williams' family said: "Daniel was the most incredible loving person and a fantastic father to his young children who he loved dearly.

"He did all he could to make others happy and would always put himself out to help others."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites