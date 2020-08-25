Portland cyclist dies in hospital after car collision
- 25 August 2020
A cyclist has died in hospital 15 days after he was involved in a collision with a car.
The man, aged in his 70s and from Portland, Dorset, was injured in Sweet Hill Lane in Southwell on 4 August.
He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Wednesday, police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 13:45 BST and involved a brown Ford Mondeo.