A cyclist has died in hospital 15 days after he was involved in a collision with a car.

The man, aged in his 70s and from Portland, Dorset, was injured in Sweet Hill Lane in Southwell on 4 August.

He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Wednesday, police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 13:45 BST and involved a brown Ford Mondeo.