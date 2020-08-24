Sheep run over and killed by hare coursers in Dorset
- 24 August 2020
Six sheep have been run over and killed by hare coursers who drove across their field.
It happened in Sixpenny Handley in Dorset some time between 18:00 BST on Friday and 08:00 on Saturday.
Dorset Police said the dead ewes and lambs were discovered with tyre tracks across their bodies.
No arrests have been made. Anyone who either saw anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage from that time is urged to contact the force.