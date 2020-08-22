Dorset

Boy, 13, seriously injured by car in Poole hit-and-run

  • 22 August 2020
Melbury Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital after being struck in Melbruy Avenue

A man has been arrested after a boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

The 13-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries following the crash in Melbury Avenue, Poole, Dorset, at 14:27 BST on Friday.

Dorset Police said it was reported the driver did not stop at the scene.

A 28-year-old man, from Poole, has since been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites