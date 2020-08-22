Boy, 13, seriously injured by car in Poole hit-and-run
- 22 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.
The 13-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries following the crash in Melbury Avenue, Poole, Dorset, at 14:27 BST on Friday.
Dorset Police said it was reported the driver did not stop at the scene.
A 28-year-old man, from Poole, has since been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Police are appealing for witnesses.