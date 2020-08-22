Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital after being struck in Melbruy Avenue

A man has been arrested after a boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

The 13-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries following the crash in Melbury Avenue, Poole, Dorset, at 14:27 BST on Friday.

Dorset Police said it was reported the driver did not stop at the scene.

A 28-year-old man, from Poole, has since been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Police are appealing for witnesses.