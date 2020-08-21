Image caption Adrian Wojciechowski was originally sentenced to 11 years

A driver jailed for causing the death of man in a three-car crash in Dorset is to serve his prison sentence in Poland, police have said.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died in the collision on the A35 near Bere Regis in July 2018.

Adrian Wojciechowski, 29, was jailed for 11 years in November 2019 for causing death by dangerous driving.

Dorset Police said Wojciechowski would remain in prison in Poland until March 2028 following a judicial process.

The collision involved a BMW, driven by Wojciechowski, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes.

Mr Grant-Jones, from Weymouth, had been driving the Freelander. His wife, who was a passenger, was seriously injured. Three men in the BMW were also seriously injured.

The driver of the Mercedes admitted careless driving in relation to the crash and received eight points on his driving licence and was fined £1,000.

Wojciechowski, 29, formerly of Yeend Close, West Molesey, Surrey, had failed to attend his trial at Bournemouth Crown Court in 2019 and was convicted in his absence of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

'Brilliant dad'

Dorset Police said he was arrested in Poland in December 2019 where the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of eight years.

Following the news, Mr Grant-Jones's wife Heather said her husband had been a "kind, loving, generous man" and a "brilliant dad" to his son and step-children.

His step-daughter, Kerry Arnold, said: "His life was cruelly taken away and him and our mum have been denied their happy future together.

"Mum's injuries are ongoing, some of which will never heal."