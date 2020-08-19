Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Blandford Road near the Kingston Lacy estate on Tuesday evening

Two car drivers have been killed in a crash near Wimborne in Dorset.

The vehicles collided at 20:00 BST on Tuesday on Blandford Road near the Kingston Lacy estate.

A woman in her 50s from Warminster, Wiltshire, who was driving a BMW 114i, and a man in his 40s from Ferndown, who was at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage or home CCTV images of the two vehicles.