Wimborne crash: Two drivers killed on Blandford Road
- 19 August 2020
Two car drivers have been killed in a crash near Wimborne in Dorset.
The vehicles collided at 20:00 BST on Tuesday on Blandford Road near the Kingston Lacy estate.
A woman in her 50s from Warminster, Wiltshire, who was driving a BMW 114i, and a man in his 40s from Ferndown, who was at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage or home CCTV images of the two vehicles.