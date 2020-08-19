Dorset

Wimborne crash: Two drivers killed on Blandford Road

  • 19 August 2020
Blandford Road near Kingston Lacy Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Blandford Road near the Kingston Lacy estate on Tuesday evening

Two car drivers have been killed in a crash near Wimborne in Dorset.

The vehicles collided at 20:00 BST on Tuesday on Blandford Road near the Kingston Lacy estate.

A woman in her 50s from Warminster, Wiltshire, who was driving a BMW 114i, and a man in his 40s from Ferndown, who was at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage or home CCTV images of the two vehicles.

