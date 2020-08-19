Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on the A354 near Thornicombe

A woman has been killed in a car crash in Dorset.

The woman, in her 50s from Wareham, died at the scene of the crash on the A354 near Thornicombe south of Blandford at 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

The driver of the second car, a silver Ford Ka, an elderly woman from the local area, was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Dorset Police urged witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the crash to contact officers.

The families of both women have been informed, the force said.