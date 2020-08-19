Woman killed in two-car crash on A354 near Blandford
- 19 August 2020
A woman has been killed in a car crash in Dorset.
The woman, in her 50s from Wareham, died at the scene of the crash on the A354 near Thornicombe south of Blandford at 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
The driver of the second car, a silver Ford Ka, an elderly woman from the local area, was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
Dorset Police urged witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the crash to contact officers.
The families of both women have been informed, the force said.