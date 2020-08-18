Bestival death: Ceon Broughton manslaughter conviction overturned
- 18 August 2020
A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has had his conviction for manslaughter overturned.
Ceon Broughton, 31, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years in 2019 over the death of Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24.
The daughter of Holby City actor John Michie died after taking the hallucinogenic class A drug 2-CP at the Bestival music festival in 2017.
Three judges at the Court of Appeal ruled to overturn the conviction.