Dorset

Bestival death: Ceon Broughton manslaughter conviction overturned

  • 18 August 2020
Ceon Broughton Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Ceon Broughton was found guilty of manslaughter and supplying a Class A drug

A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has had his conviction for manslaughter overturned.

Ceon Broughton, 31, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years in 2019 over the death of Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24.

The daughter of Holby City actor John Michie died after taking the hallucinogenic class A drug 2-CP at the Bestival music festival in 2017.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal ruled to overturn the conviction.

