The area was cordoned off following the attack

A woman has been raped in a cemetery in Bournemouth.

The victim, in her 30s, was taken to hospital following the attack in Wimborne Road Cemetery in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called just after 03:40 BST and a cordon was put in place while investigators examined the scene.

Anyone who saw or heard anything between 23:40 on Friday and 03:40 on Saturday is urged to contact Dorset Police.

The force is also appealing for drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch.