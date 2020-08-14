Image copyright Google Image caption Shell Bay in Studland temporarily closed its doors on Wednesday

A seafood restaurant has been able to re-open after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Shell Bay on Ferry Road in Studland, Dorset, closed temporarily on Wednesday.

But the restaurant has undergone a deep clean and no other staff have tested positive, bosses said in a statement.

It added the thorough clean on Thursday had provided "full knowledge" that it was "absolutely safe" to reopen on Friday.

Under current measures pubs, cafes and restaurants must collect and keep customer details for 21 days.

People who have been in close contact with someone found to have Covid-19 are being traced and asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Shell Bay previously said staff would contact customers to rearrange bookings.

On Wednesday, the latest number of cases of Covid-19 in Dorset was 1,475, an increase of five since Monday.

This data is due to be updated for the past two days at about 16:00 BST.