Dorset

Poole stabbing: Man appears in court charged with murder

  • 13 August 2020
Rossmore Road, Poole Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a stabbing.

Gary Ballet, 66, was taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday. He died on Monday.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

Christopher Stocks, 53, from Poole, was remanded in custody by Poole magistrates. He will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday,

