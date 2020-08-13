Poole stabbing: Man appears in court charged with murder
- 13 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-dorset-53765574?intlink_from_url=&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a stabbing.
Gary Ballet, 66, was taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday. He died on Monday.
A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.
Christopher Stocks, 53, from Poole, was remanded in custody by Poole magistrates. He will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday,