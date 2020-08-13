Image copyright Google Image caption Shell Bay in Studland was shut on Wednesday and staff are being tested

A seafood restaurant in Dorset has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Shell Bay in Ferry Road, Studland, shut temporarily on Wednesday. All staff are being tested and the restaurant is being deep-cleaned.

In a statement on its website, the restaurant said it took action to close immediately "rather than wait for track and trace to get in touch."

It added it would not reopen until "all staff had negative test results".

Under current measures pubs and restaurants must collect and keep customer details for 21 days.

People who have been in close contact with someone found to have Covid-19 are being traced and asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.

The restaurant said "as soon as we can reopen with the full knowledge that it is absolutely safe to do so, we will". It said staff were contacting diners to rearrange bookings.

On Wednesday, the latest number of cases of Covid-19 in Dorset was 1,475, an increase of five since Monday.