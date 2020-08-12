Man charged with murder over Poole fatal stabbing
- 12 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.
Gary Ballet, 66, was taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday. He died on Monday.
A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.
Christopher Stocks, 53, from Poole, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Poole magistrates on Thursday.