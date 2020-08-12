Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.

Gary Ballet, 66, was taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday. He died on Monday.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

Christopher Stocks, 53, from Poole, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Poole magistrates on Thursday.