Dorset

Man charged with murder over Poole fatal stabbing

  • 12 August 2020
Rossmore Road, Poole Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing.

Gary Ballet, 66, was taken to hospital after being injured at a property in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday. He died on Monday.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

Christopher Stocks, 53, from Poole, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Poole magistrates on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites