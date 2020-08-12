Image caption Police found a man with fatal stab wounds at a property in Eldon Place, Bournemouth

A man has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder after a stabbing attack.

Fabio Menegon, 45, died from stab wounds to the head and torso at an address in Eldon Place, Bournemouth, on 19 June.

A teenage boy and a woman in her 40s were injured and treated in hospital.

Giuseppe Vittorio Zerega, 31, of Bournemouth, who was initially detained under the Mental Health Act, has been charged over the attacks, police said.

Officers were called at 02:20 BST to the property in Westbourne, where Mr Menegon was pronounced dead.

Det Ch Insp Jez Noyce said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and all of those affected by this terrible incident.

"Following a detailed investigation we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges."

Mr Zerega appeared before Poole magistrates earlier and is due to appear in court again on Friday, police said.