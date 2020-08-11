Image copyright Rob Moore Image caption The lorry overturned on the A31 at the Ameysford roundabout

A lorry has overturned and spilled a large amount of diesel, forcing the closure of a main route in Dorset.

Police said the crash happened on the A31 at the Ameysford roundabout in Ferndown just before 04:45 BST and the lorry driver was unhurt.

The road remains closed between the B3072 and the B3073 with diversions in place.

Highways England said the A31 was likely to remain shut for most of the day with considerable delays expected.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys.