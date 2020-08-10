Image copyright Google Image caption Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing at Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was stabbed.

The 66-year-old victim was taken to hospital after being stabbed his abdomen at an address in Rossmore Road, Poole, on Sunday. He died on Monday.

A 53-year-old man, from Poole, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, having previously being arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The victim and the arrested man were known to each other, police said.

A cordon is in place at the scene while crime scene investigators carry out their examinations.

Dorset Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force had contact with the two men the day before the stabbing.

Therefore, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force said.