Image copyright Matt Hicks Image caption Firefighters faced "difficult conditions" due to the heat and roof design, the fire service said

The roof of a three-storey building has been destroyed by a fire in a top floor flat.

The blaze was spotted at about 16:00 BST on Saturday at the property in Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth.

The 12 crews who tackled the flames faced "difficult firefighting conditions" due to the heat and the roof design, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

No-one was injured and the cause is thought to be accidental, it added.

Image copyright Stephen Young Image caption An aerial ladder platform tackled the blaze from above

Image copyright Stephen Young Image caption The roof of the building was destroyed

The fire spread from the vacant flat to voids within the mansard roof which were difficult to reach, the service said.

Stephen Young, who watched the firefighting efforts from a neighbouring high-rise flat, said the flames were being fanned by winds.

Crews remained on the scene overnight to stop the blaze from reigniting.

Kayla restaurant, on the ground floor of the building, posted on Facebook: "The fire started at one of the flats above us and has spread all across with the roof collapsing."

Floors below suffered smoke and water damage, the fire service said.