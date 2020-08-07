Image caption Residents Claire Alexander, Keith Tranter and Stuart Appleby (L-R) feared their homes could be cut off

Work to stabilise a landslip in Weymouth is to be carried out in the autumn, the council has said.

Residents of Old Castle Road feared their homes would be cut off after a report found the ground was still moving following a collapse in March.

Last month, Dorset Council installed kerbs to direct water flows but said the landslip was on private land.

It now says an agreement has been reached with the owner to carry out work that will support the road.

A report commissioned by the council revealed the landslip, caused by groundwater drainage, could affect the road within a year.

Keith Tranter, chairman of Old Castle Road Residents' Association, previously said lack of action would "cut off access to close to 100 households".

The council said money had been earmarked to build an alternative access to the houses via the Rodwell Trail footpath but, following negotiations with the landowner, it would now go towards the stabilisation works.

It said if there was any sign of collapse in the carriageway, it would be closed and the alternative emergency access would be provided.

Highways councillor Ray Bryan said: "I'm sure many local residents will feel relieved and reassured that we now have a clear way forward."