Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Jamie Higgs was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of murder

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of another man who was stabbed three times in the chest.

Kai Archer, 20, from Bournemouth, died in hospital after being stabbed in St Swithun's Road in the town in November 2019.

Jamie Higgs, 19, of Windsor Road, Bournemouth, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

Image caption A police forensics tent was set up in St Swithun's Road

Higgs appeared "agitated" before leaving Mr Archer's home with him for an arranged meeting on 16 November, police said.

He asked if he was being "set up" and later struck Mr Archer on the head with a bottle as they walked along St Swithun's Road.

The pair met a boy and his friend outside a restaurant, where Mr Archer made the comment: "He bottled me."

An altercation followed in which the victim suffered fatal stab wounds, police said.

Higgs was arrested within hours and police found his blood-stained clothing with a DNA match to Mr Archer.

Det Insp Rich Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: "This case demonstrates how carrying a knife can have catastrophic consequences."