Image copyright Sotheby's Image caption Mary Anning, who died in 1847, gained worldwide acclaim for her many marine reptile fossil discoveries

A "rare" letter written and signed by Jurassic Coast fossil hunter Mary Anning is to be sold at auction.

In 1811, at the age of 12, she unearthed the skull of an ichthyosaur in Lyme Regis, Dorset, and soon gained worldwide acclaim for her many other marine reptile fossil discoveries.

The letter was sent to palaeontologist William Buckland in 1829 regarding a box of coprolite, or fossilised faeces.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched in a bid to bring the letter to Lyme.

The Jurassic Coast Trust and Lyme Regis Museum, which set up the appeal that has so far raised more than £12,500, described the letter as "a unique piece of local heritage and palaeontological history".

They hope the letter, which is estimated to fetch up to £12,000 at London's Sotheby's in an auction later, could be displayed in the museum, which is built on the site where Anning was born in 1799.

Image copyright Sotheby's Image caption The letter written and signed by Mary Anning in 1829

Chris Reedman, from the trust, said: "At the time the letter was written... that sort of material wasn't preserved."

He said the fact Anning was a woman also meant some of her letters were not as highly regarded.

"In the 19th Century, particularly in science, women's views sadly weren't perceived in the same way that men's were," he said.

'Diminished her importance'

Sotheby's said: "With its mixture of acute observation, deep knowledge, multiple references to female friendship, and canny salesmanship, this letter gives voice to Mary Anning. It is also a real rarity.

"Mary Anning was a working-class woman based in the provinces with no attachment to any prestigious institution and who engaged with natural history on a commercial basis: the scientific establishment had plentiful reasons to diminish her importance.

"It is only in recent decades that her scientific role has begun to be acknowledged."

The Jurassic Coast Trust said: "This is a very rare opportunity to bring the letter back to Lyme Regis. It should be here."