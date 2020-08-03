Image copyright Google Image caption Lighthouse Road which leads to the park has been closed

Two people have been found dead in a car in a country park in Dorset.

The man and woman were found in Lighthouse Road, Durlston Country Park, near Swanage, just after 08:15 BST.

Dorset Police is trying to establish their identity and the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Officers said it was too early to say whether the deaths were suspicious.

The road leading to the country park has been closed and a cordon is in place.