Image caption Sandbanks beach was busy by 11:00 BST

Police and council officers are patrolling the seafront in Bournemouth and Poole as thousands descend on the towns' beaches.

By 09:00 BST, roads were gridlocked and a mobile app to aid social distancing on the beaches was showing red in three areas - meaning "avoid".

In June, a major incident was declared in Bournemouth because of the crowds.

Dorset Police said its officers would be working longer shifts and some had their rest days cancelled.

Long queues of cars were reported on roads leading to Sandbanks, with residents urging the council to close the road to prevent a repeat of last month's problems.

During the major incident on 25 June, police reported fights, overnight camping and three men were stabbed in an attack near Bournemouth pier.

Cars were left abandoned on verges as visitors struggled to park and the beaches were left strewn with litter.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it now had powers to clamp or tow away vehicles parked illegally.