Image copyright Google Image caption Dorset Police said the crash happened at the junction of Wallisdown Road and Alton Road in Bournemouth

A man was killed when the motorbike he was riding collided with a people carrier.

The motorcycle was in collision with a Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Wallisdown Road and Alton Road in Bournemouth at about 18:17 BST.

Dorset Police said the victim, in his 20s and from Salisbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Sgt Sarah Jones thanked the public for being patient while officers closed the road for several hours to investigate.

"Our thoughts are of course with the family of the young motorcyclist at this awful time," she said.