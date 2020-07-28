Man stabbed brother 'in row over pillow cases'

Image caption Andrew Oliver was found at his home in Harwood Road on 1 February

A man stabbed his younger brother to death in an argument over pillow cases, a court heard.

Mark Oliver, 56, is accused of murdering Andrew Oliver, 53, at the home they shared with their mother in Harwood Road, Gosport, Hampshire, on 1 February.

The court heard their mother, who has dementia, told police the brothers had argued over missing pillow cases.

Mark Oliver denies murder, claiming he acted in self-defence.

Andy Houston, for the prosecution, told Winchester Crown Court their mother told police her sons "had a thing about nice bedding".

"Somehow two of Andy's pillowcases had got lost."

Former boxer

After the argument, Mark Oliver called 999 and told the ambulance call-taker he had stabbed his brother, the court was told.

When police arrived at the house he handed over a sheath knife to the officers.

Andrew Oliver, a father of two, was still alive when police got to the scene. Paramedics treated him for a stab wound to his armpit and the fatal wound to this chest, but were unable to save him.

Mark Oliver told police his brother was a former boxer who could "lash out" and added that Andrew Oliver had "hit or bit" the back of his neck.

He also denied stabbing his brother twice and told police: "It was only once."

In a prepared statement given to police, Mark Oliver said: "My brother and I had an argument, my brother strangled me where I lost consciousness, when I came round I fled his bedroom, my brother pursued me into my bedroom where he continued to attack me, because I tried to get away, he bit me."

He added: "It was never my intention to inflict a serious injury, all I tried to do was defend myself."

The trial continues.