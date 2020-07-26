Swimmers 'self-rescue' after Dorset coastguard call
- 26 July 2020
Coastguard rescue teams were deployed after reports several swimmers got into difficulty in water off the Jurassic coast.
Lifeboat crews were sent to Durdle Door and Stair Hole in Dorset after some members of a group of 15 swimmers required assistance just after midday.
The coastguard said all swimmers were accounted for after they "self-rescued" at various points along the coastline.
Crowds have flocked to the area after lockdown restrictions were eased.