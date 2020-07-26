Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Harry Isaacs died after the tractor he was driving overturned on a country lane

A man who died when the tractor he was driving overturned has been described as an "angel" by his family.

Harry Isaacs was pronounced dead after his small International Harvester tipper tractor crashed in Chedington Lane in Mosterton, near Beaminster, Dorset Police said.

Mr Isaacs' family said the 20-year-old's "smile always lit up any room and his energy was infectious".

Officers are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the lane shortly before 18:30 BST on Tuesday

Mr Isaacs' family said the "much loved son, brother, grandson and nephew" had "much love for working in his local farming community and had great passion for the animals he cared for".

"In Harry's last months he fulfilled a lifelong dream to have a piece of land, his tractor and his beloved pony Coco," they added.