Image caption The attack happened when the driver refused to let the man board on Charminster Road

A bus driver has been hit over the head and kicked on the floor for challenging a man without mandatory face coverings.

The attack happened at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday when the driver refused to let the man board in Charminster Road, Bournemouth.

Police said the man was verbally aggressive towards the driver and pushed his way onto the bus.

When the driver tried to remove the man he hit the driver over the head with a beer can and pushed him to the floor.

Thames Valley Police described the suspect as being in his late 30s to early 40s, of scruffy appearance and wearing a rusty-coloured open top shirt.

PC Kate Brew said: "This was a nasty attack on a bus driver who was just doing his job and we are determined to identify the man responsible."

Face coverings are compulsory on public transport in England following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rule on wearing face coverings on public transport came into force on 15 June.