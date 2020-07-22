Dorset

Man dies when tractor overturns in lane

  • 22 July 2020
Image caption Police were called to the lane shortly before 18:30 BST on Tuesday

A man died when the tractor he was driving overturned on a lane in a Dorset village.

The small International Harvester tipper tractor crashed on Chedington Lane in Mosterton, near Beaminster, shortly before 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

The driver - a 20-year-old man from the village - died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, Dorset Police said.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.

