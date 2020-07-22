Man dies when tractor overturns in lane
- 22 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man died when the tractor he was driving overturned on a lane in a Dorset village.
The small International Harvester tipper tractor crashed on Chedington Lane in Mosterton, near Beaminster, shortly before 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
The driver - a 20-year-old man from the village - died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, Dorset Police said.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.