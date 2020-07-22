Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption No-one was injured in the attack in Weymouth in May 2018

A man who fired a gun at a group outside a Weymouth supermarket has been jailed.

Kyron Smye, 22, shot at the men outside Asda before he ran to a car in Marsh Road, CCTV footage showed.

At Northampton Crown Court Smye, of no fixed address, admitted possessing a firearm and was jailed for eight and a half years.

A second man, Niall Kelly, 20, was also jailed for four years and eight months, having admitted possessing a firearm.

Police were called to an area behind Asda after gunshots were heard on 22 May 2018.

A 9mm bullet casing was found later by officers.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened at about 17:15 BST.

Smye was arrested in Northampton after officers found the gun in shrubbery behind a house. Kelly's DNA was later also found on the gun.

The court heard Smye sent messages to Kelly, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, around the time of the shooting but there is no evidence Kelly was in Weymouth when it happened.

Smye was jailed for six-and-a-half years for the shooting and a consecutive two-year sentence under another charge of possessing a firearm.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "We will not tolerate people arming themselves with dangerous weapons and using them to threaten violence on our streets.

"I am glad that as a result of our extensive investigation, involving many areas of the force, we were able to identify Kyron Smye and his accomplice Niall Kelly so they could face justice for their offending."