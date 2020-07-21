Dorset

Weymouth attacker jailed for 'horrifying' rape attempt

  • 21 July 2020
Mohammed Abduallah Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Mohammed Abduallah offered to walk with the teenager before attacking her, police said

A man who punched and attempted to rape a teenager in a town centre has been jailed for seven years.

The 18-year-old woman was attacked in Weymouth, Dorset, at about 04:30 BST on 18 May 2019.

Mohammed Abduallah, 23, approached her in a street and offered to walk with her before forcing her to the ground in a communal hallway, police said.

Abduallah, of no fixed address, was found guilty of attempted rape after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The defendant held the teenager by the throat and punched her twice in the face as she struggled, police said.

He fled when a passer-by heard her screams and came to her aid, officers added.

Abduallah was arrested in Poole the following day, police said.

Det Con Lucy Johnson said: "This was a truly horrifying ordeal for the victim and it has understandably had a significant impact on her."

A judge ordered that Abduallah should serve an additional four years on licence following his release from prison.

