Image copyright Swanage Railway Image caption The rolling stocked was daubed while sitting in sidings in Swanage

A heritage railway has said having to clear up graffiti is a "disappointing step backwards" in its effort to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Some of Dorset's Swanage Railway's rolling stock needed to be repainted after it was targeted while in sidings.

The attraction had recently resumed steam train trips after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Dorset Police has appealed for help in tracking down those involved.

Image copyright Swanage Railway Image caption A coach needed to be repainted because the graffiti could not be cleaned off

Railway chairman Gavin Johns said the damage caused to the 1950s van and coach earlier this month was something it "could have done without".

Dorset appealed for information from anyone who could identify the graffiti artist through by the tags.

Image copyright Andrew PM Wright Image caption Swanage Railway resumed running steam trains when lockdown restrictions were eased

The line reopened on 11 July with trains operating at 40% capacity due to social distancing rules.

Mr Johns said although visitors had returned, there was "no comparison" with the usual summer footfall.

With the line warning its future was "on a knife edge" when the pandemic struck, a crowd funding appeal was launched which has so far raised £244,000.

The original line from Swanage to Wareham was closed by British Rail in 1972.

Volunteers rebuilt the 5.5-mile (8.8km) stretch from Swanage to Norden over three decades, and have been running it as a tourist attraction since the 1990s.