A blaze has broken out in beach huts in Bournemouth, sending flames shooting up the hillside behind.

Hundreds of beachgoers watched the flames spread after the fire broke out at about 15:45 BST.

Eight crews are tackling the blaze, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

People were urged to stay away from the area and keep doors and windows closed as a precaution, as a huge plume of black smoke rose over the town.