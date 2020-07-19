Image copyright Wyke Coastguard CRT Image caption The group were winched of the beach by rescue helicopter

A group of people in a speedboat had to be rescued after it sunk suddenly off Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

They raised the alarm after their boat started taking on water and then plunged to the seabed near Durdle Door on Saturday at about 16:15 BST.

All those on board managed to swim to a nearby stretch of beach.

The coastguard helicopter then winched the group off the beach to safety as it was "virtually inaccessible by foot" Wyke Coastguard said.

The group, who coastguards said were from "out of the area", were all uninjured.