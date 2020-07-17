Image copyright LDRS Image caption Dorset Council said there had been a "significant increase" in people cycling during the lockdown

No firm plans have been drawn up to increase cycle routes in Dorset despite an increase in cycling during the coronavirus lockdown, Dorset Council has admitted.

Council figures showed a 55% increase in cycling between March and July.

Cycling campaigners said there was "no clear vision" to build on the rise.

The local authority insisted it wanted to "enable residents to continue their new-found walking and cycling habits".

Dorset Council said there had been a "significant increase" in cyclists counted at monitoring strips in Weymouth, Wareham and Dorchester, topping 2,000 riders per week for the first time during one week in May.

It added there are currently no definitive plans to increase local routes for cyclists, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Nick Ireland said: "We need to both sustain and build on this by implementing real measures that ensure people see non-motorised transport as valid and attractive options.

"I'm concerned that Dorset Council has no clear vision or plan to take this forward."

He said other local authorities had implemented quick "innovative" measures to make cycling safer, which would have been suitable for areas including Westham Road in Weymouth.

Cycling UK representative Roland Tarr said cycle routes were an attraction for European visitors and could help boost Dorset's village pubs, shops and accommodation.

Dorset Council was given £577,000 from the Government for sustainable travel, £115,000 of which is for short-term measures.

A public consultation into how the money is spent is currently under way.

Ray Bryan, portfolio holder for highways, travel and environment: "We're committed to helping residents move safely around towns and villages during social distancing, and we recognise this will get more difficult as further restrictions are lifted.

"This is a real opportunity for transformative change in how we make short journeys and we want to get it right."