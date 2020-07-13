Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were called to a park near St Margarets Hill in Wimborne around 11:00 BST

Four people have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died from a suspected drugs overdose.

Paramedics were called to help the girl in a park near St Margarets Hill in Wimborne, Bournemouth, on 6 July. She died in hospital three days later.

Four people have since been arrested on suspicion of the supply of a controlled class A drug.

Dorset Police said they continued to have an increased police presence in the area.

A woman in her 20s from Bournemouth, along with a 17-year-old, and two 16-year-old boys from Wimborne, have all been released under investigation.