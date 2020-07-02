Image caption A cordon remains in place at Boscombe Chine Gardens

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man stabbed to death on Bournemouth's seafront.

The 31-year-old was found with stab wounds in Boscombe Chine Gardens shortly before 18:00 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

Police arrested two men from the town, aged 33 and 37, on suspicion of murder. The 37-year-old has since been released without charge.

On Wednesday a Bournemouth man, 25, was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old woman from Bournemouth has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 33-year-old man, who was arrested after Dorset Police investigated a report of a man with an injury to his neck on Windsor Road, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Cordons in place

He remains there but his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Ch Insp Danny Thompson said: "We understand there will be concern in the local community at an incident of this nature happening in a public place and I would like to reassure residents that a full investigation is under way.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area as we carry out inquiries and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached by members of the public with any concerns."

A number of cordons remain in place at Boscombe Chine Gardens.