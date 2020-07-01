Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the Norwich Road area of Bournemouth

A man has been charged with raping a woman who was on a night out in Bournemouth.

The victim, in her 30s, told police she was attacked in the Norwich Road area at about 04:00 GMT on 1 December.

It is believed she had met the offender earlier that night, Dorset Police said.

Neculai Chimu, 32, from Bournemouth, has been charged with rape and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 11 September.