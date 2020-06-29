Dorset

Dorchester flats fire: Two rescued after suspected arson

  • 29 June 2020
Richard Coleman - Group Manager, DWFRS
Image caption Group manager Richard Coleman said two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony

Two people have been rescued from a balcony after a suspected arson attack at a block of flats.

Ten fire crews were sent to the building in Bitter End, Dorchester shortly after 04:00 BST when a blaze broke out in a second-floor communal area.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said residents were evacuated and no-one was injured.

Police appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Image caption Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the second floor of the timber-clad block

Surrounding roads were closed until 07:30 to allow emergency services to deal with the fire.

Det Con Kirsty Wilson, from Dorset Police, said: "An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites