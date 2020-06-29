Image copyright Poole Town Cricket Club Image caption The car was left on the park's cricket pitch

A car was left abandoned and rubbish was scattered on a site where travellers set up an illegal encampment, residents said.

Up to 40 caravans and other vehicles arrived at Dorset's Poole Park on Tuesday before leaving on Sunday.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council says it does not have powers to tackle such "anti-social" behaviour.

There are no transit sites and no new travellers' pitches will be created in the county until at least 2022.

Poole Town Cricket Club, which is based in the park, said volunteers found glass bottles had been "not merely smashed but deliberately ground into small shards" so it would be "impossible" to pick up all the pieces.

The club thanked "superstar residents" who "collected at least 50 bags of rubbish" but said the council (BCP) would need to finish clearing up the other mess.

Mark Howell, deputy leader of BCP Council, said residents had experienced "antisocial behaviour" but said the authority was "constrained".

"The government does not give us enough powers to deal with Gypsies and travellers who are causing disruption," he explained.

Dorset Police said it had received a "number of reports" about the travellers, had attended the site and liaised with the council.

The group left the area at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Ringwood School in Hampshire, about 13 miles (21km) away, said it had been advised by police to shut on Monday as "a large number of the travelling community" had arrived at Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre car park and blocked access to the school.

Only 25 new Gypsy and traveller pitches have been created in Dorset since 2012, with more than 130 still needed, according to previous council calculations.

The BBC has approached the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for comment.